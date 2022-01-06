Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
