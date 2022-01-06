Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.