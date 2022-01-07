It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
