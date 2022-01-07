 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

