Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.