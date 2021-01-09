Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 10:00 AM EST. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall arou…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for …