Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.