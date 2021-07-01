Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.