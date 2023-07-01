Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
