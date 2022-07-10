Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Don't…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degre…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperat…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …