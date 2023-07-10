The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 deg…