Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.