Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Today's forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm …