Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degre…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperat…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tom…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…