Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. 66 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
