The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 50% ch…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mp…