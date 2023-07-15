Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degr…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloud…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58% chan…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…