Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

