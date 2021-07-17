 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics