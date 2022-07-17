The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
