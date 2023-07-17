Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
