The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…