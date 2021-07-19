Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 50% ch…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot…