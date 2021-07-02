Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. F…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Thursday. Tem…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees to…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…