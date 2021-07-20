Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
