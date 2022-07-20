Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Do…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It shou…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variabl…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like…