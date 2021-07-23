Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.