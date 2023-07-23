Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degr…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…