Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

