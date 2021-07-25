Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
