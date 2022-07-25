The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the maki…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzli…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tod…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Do…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…