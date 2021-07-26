The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
