Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.