The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likel…