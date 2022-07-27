The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the maki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 52%…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzli…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot da…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…