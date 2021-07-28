Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.…