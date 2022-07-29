Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.