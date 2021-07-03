Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. F…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high …
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Thursday. Tem…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of rain in…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees to…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepa…