Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly c…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mp…