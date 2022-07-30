Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 52%…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely i…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot da…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzli…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds l…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…