The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the making…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…