Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
