Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

