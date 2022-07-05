The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
