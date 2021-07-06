The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. F…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day t…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Thursday. Tem…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of rain in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepa…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …