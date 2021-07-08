Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
