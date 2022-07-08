Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.