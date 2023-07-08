The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
