The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day t…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Today's forec…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.