Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.