The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
