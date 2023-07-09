Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
