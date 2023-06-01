Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
